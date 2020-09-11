Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $159.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $680,665.14 and approximately $159.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00740714 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,314.50 or 0.99651601 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01662267 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00139402 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002297 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,923,200 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

