Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Stake Trimmed by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,806,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560,500 shares during the quarter. Ping Identity accounts for about 71.9% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ping Identity worth $1,726,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $3,836,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 75.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

NYSE PING traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 961,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,173. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -451.79.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $3,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,446,361 shares of company stock worth $333,875,401 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

