Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,307 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust comprises 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $24,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNW. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Feltus purchased 4,000 shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

