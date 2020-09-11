Pirl Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,504.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $937,597.53 and $7,504.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 79,073,713 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

