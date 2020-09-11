Playkey Achieves Market Cap of $590,577.27 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $590,577.27 and $33,959.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05107785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,246,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

