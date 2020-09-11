Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005468 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Polis has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $17,014.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

