Port Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Port Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.18. 89,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,561. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,052.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,548.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

