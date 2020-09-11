Port Capital LLC Has $30.95 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 3.0% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock worth $16,212,323. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE remained flat at $$98.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

