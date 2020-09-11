Port Capital LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Port Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 157,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,005. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.