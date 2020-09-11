Port Capital LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Port Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 1,819,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,987,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

