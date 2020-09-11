Port Capital LLC Invests $350,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.66. 431,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

