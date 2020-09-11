Port Capital LLC Invests $350,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RTX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.66. 431,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
