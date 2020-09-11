Port Capital LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $166.34. The stock had a trading volume of 106,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,429. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

