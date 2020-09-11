Port Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Port Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.48. The stock had a trading volume of 103,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,550.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,393.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1,058.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

