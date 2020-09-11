PotNetwork Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:POTN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the August 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,089,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

POTN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,446,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,536. PotNetwork has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co, engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website.

