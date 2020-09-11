Primas Price Reaches $0.0340 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1.06 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00468669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003774 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

