Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $6,112.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,197,188 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.