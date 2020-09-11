Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.88. 2,844,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,211. The stock has a market cap of $330.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.63. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

