Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

NYSE V traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,239,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $388.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.