Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,433,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. 2,408,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.