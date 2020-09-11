Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 31,538 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.81. 964,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

