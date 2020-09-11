Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 426,950 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.54% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $32,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 128,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 412,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 375,059 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA remained flat at $$50.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 493,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

