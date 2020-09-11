Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,542 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

NYSE MA traded down $6.76 on Thursday, hitting $332.88. 2,844,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.61. The company has a market cap of $330.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.