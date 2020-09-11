Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,357,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,354,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

