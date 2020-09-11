Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,405 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $88,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,666,000. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,098 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64.

