Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $19.52 on Thursday, hitting $480.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,226,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.