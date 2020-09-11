Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 150,293 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,293 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $51,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $182.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,111,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

