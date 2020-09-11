Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,022 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $21.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,526.05. 1,648,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,660. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,548.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,392.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

