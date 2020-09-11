Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 25,880 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,239,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average of $186.74. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

