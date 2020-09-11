Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 45,462 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

DIS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,810,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,196,440. The stock has a market cap of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of -214.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

