Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 532,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

