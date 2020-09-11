Private Advisor Group LLC Has $103.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,716 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,937,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.22. 5,056,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

