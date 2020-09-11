Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.48 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,679 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.87% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 431,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,759. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.