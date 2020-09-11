Private Advisor Group LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 387,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,825. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.