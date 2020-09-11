Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.07 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 242.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,475,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,266. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

