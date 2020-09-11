Private Advisor Group LLC Has $28.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

