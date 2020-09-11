Private Advisor Group LLC Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,100 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $29,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,020. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

