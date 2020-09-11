Private Advisor Group LLC Has $31.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,943,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,165,275. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

