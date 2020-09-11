Private Advisor Group LLC Has $34.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,744. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $250.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.