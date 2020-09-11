Private Advisor Group LLC Has $78.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $78,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 130.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.51. 696,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,365. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

