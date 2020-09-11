Private Advisor Group LLC Has $97.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $97,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 261,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,688. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $167.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

