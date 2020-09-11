Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,330. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.