Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,330. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

