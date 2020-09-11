Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 671,381 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 173.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 589,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.51. 1,761,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

