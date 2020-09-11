Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 11,952 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $65,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.43. 1,111,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

