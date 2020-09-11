Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 28,793 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $27,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $5.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.93. 182,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

