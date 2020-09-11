Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,741 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,353,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,662,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.