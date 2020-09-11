Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,660 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. UBS Group AG raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5,410.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 82,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,774,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 3,575,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $98.90.

