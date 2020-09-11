Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $50,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,465. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.