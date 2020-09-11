Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.65. 9,713,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

