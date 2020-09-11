Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

BA traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.69. 14,483,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,481,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.25. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

