Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,422 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $46,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,410,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.62. 991,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,531. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

